Transcript for Prosecution presents closing arguments in Manafort trial

If you're not and what happened freedom all metaphors defense team outside the federal courthouse appearing confident. That the government hasn't proven it needs the extra campaign chairman preaching the possibility of life in prison. If to Victor for financial crimes that allegedly supported his lavish lifestyle. During closing arguments the defense point the finger squarely metaphors long time business associate Rick gates who's cooperating with special counsel Robert Muller's team. After he plead guilty to lying to the Fed's. Dietz testified he helped metaphor height millions of dollars and all short counts. But metaphors lawyers say gates can't be trust that. Willing to say anything to get a lighter sentence. Yesterday metaphors warriors rested without calling one witness in his defense. It. It. I. Prosecutors spent the morning of front of the jury preteen man reported a lawyer who committed bank fraud and built reportedly sixteen million dollars in income to the IRS. The government saying the money was from his working Couri before he took charge of the trumped when he sixteen campaign but there was barely a reference to the front campaign during this trial. The jury could get this case and start deliberations by league today. Well first thing tomorrow. Kenneth smoking ABC news outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria Virginia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.