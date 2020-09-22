Transcript for How to protect your voting rights as the election looms

And today is national voter registration day and didn't endemic voting this year may work a bit differently than usual. Are dev environment a team of legal volunteers helping boaters navigate new election rules and procedures. So Chris and this would be the nerve center of the election protection hotline in an ordinary auction and an ordinary election but these are not ordinary times the voter call center at the lawyers committee for civil rights under law is normally buzzing as he saw that kids when lately do you believe this is where. Thousands of volunteers this season election season are fielding phone call seven days a week take a look into 98. Brown anybody crying about anything in 20/20 with a tidal wave of voting changes caused by Kobe to virtual hot line is busier than ever before Christopher Clark who oversees the program is one of the nation's top nonpartisan election blears. We tend to get a lot of calls from black voters from Latinos and native American voters. Who pays disproportionate rates have voter suppression and voting discrimination. We tend to get lots of calls from states like Georgia and Texas and North Carolina. In army of 121000 nonpartisan volunteer lawyers are working to hotline from home. More than double the number signed up to field calls for years ago. We've gotten calls from the tens of Dallas ends and we definitely seen a shift we definitely are getting. More calls from people who are trying to figure out how to vote absentee for the first time. Nadine mom premiere is working nightly shifts from her Brooklyn apartment and going to keep you. How little she can to what a remote hotline that's like I have my last time and I have my monitor here. Or call a hotline so you're not telling warning they weren't very focused on what it certainly why do you call our Holland student. I'm not accurate are you calling. Because you. It's what the hold on public them and it ain't. What are some of the biggest concerns you're hearing right now from voters. People saying that limo or follow the letter saying you voted for the analysts say that you decided not about it muddy pit bull that. Intact but others believe that kind of but it's forty and 61. Or local player Alexi the Google chief Bob. I'm people at the polls because that's what elects. Six states have so called use it or lose it laws they cancel registrations have been active voters. All states are required to clear out voters who have died moved or otherwise become ineligible at least seventeen million people were moved from state registration lists between 2016 and twenty T alone. Advocates say making sure your registration is up to date an active as a key step to take right now. The times soaks you'd think about it a little bit too late in the game and so what's good this year is that we have had a lot of calls. Early you need to answer registration deadlines. Voter advocates are confident the historic surge in mail ballots this year can produce a fair election outcome. Many worry that some voters might miss out this year we're encouraging people to not so much stink about November 3 it's Election Day. But really think about October as election season. And DeVon joins me now for more on this dead and I know you've been on this for us because it is a complicated issue with a lot of different parts to it so aside from making sure that your registration is acted as you said in the piece what else. Our experts encouraging voters to do to prepare. Yes so much information to take in this year Diane and in addition. Two making sure your registered which everybody should do today on this national registration day these. Advocates we talked to sit to make up plan our old routines for voting that things have come to over rely on simply. Are going to apply this year so even if you've been following the headlines come up with a concrete plant today those deadlines can catch up bomb on you. You can go to vote dot org which is terrific nonpartisan website which can direct you to what's going on in your state if you're planning to vote by mail. No the deadline for repressing that absentee ballot if you're gonna vote early. No which locations near you will do that now and what the hours are in if you're gonna show up on Election Day. Know where your polling places is maybe it's one of those voting supercenters. Note to bring a mask all of that will require a little bit of Baxter planning this year die and so all of us today. Should make a plan during that entire force in Washington thanks that it.

