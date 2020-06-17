-
Now Playing: Momentous Supreme Court decision bans LGBT employment discrimination
-
Now Playing: John Bolton believes Putin thinks he can play President Trump ‘like a fiddle’
-
Now Playing: An exclusive conversation with Gov. Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses being on Biden’s short list for VP
-
Now Playing: Republicans address police reform with ‘Justice Act’
-
Now Playing: Trump administration sues to block John Bolton’s book
-
Now Playing: Mark Cuban says white people need to have ‘difficult conversations’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Retail sales surge
-
Now Playing: Lee Merritt, attorney for Arbery and Floyd families, on White House meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump signs police reform executive order
-
Now Playing: Trump signs executive order on police reform
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court protects LGBTQ civil rights
-
Now Playing: Trump dismisses COVID-19 concerns ahead of campaign rally
-
Now Playing: ‘Totally inappropriate’ for Bolton to write book: Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes situation in Seattle
-
Now Playing: New book claims Melania Trump renegotiated her prenup
-
Now Playing: Bombshell new book about Melania Trump
-
Now Playing: Protestors call to ‘defund the police’