France tightens security for Israel-France soccer match

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports on security ramping up in Paris in the wake of last week’s violence in Amsterdam when Israeli fans were attacked.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live