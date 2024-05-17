Raucous House meeting ‘not a good look for Congress’: Speaker Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson told ABC News he was disappointed in what was said between parties during a chaotic House Oversight Committee meeting on Thursday night.

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live