Transcript for Read my lips: The quotable George H.W. Bush

I have caught it won't rule out raising taxes but I will in the congress will push me. The raise taxes and I'll say no and helped push and I'll say no and they'll push again and not saying. Them. Read my lips. This is America let Knights of Columbus. Their brains had DOS. Disabled American Veterans. The order of I have looked up business and professional women of America. Union hall the Bible study group blue black holy name. Brilliant diversity. Spread like stars. Like a thousand points of light and abroad and the East Coast. American Indians never fully herself. And let's see is engaged in high. Prince of we is that people have such a purpose today. It is. To make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world I do not like broccoli. And I haven't liked it since I was a little kid and my mother made me eat it and I'm president of the United States and I'm not gonna eat anymore Bradley. Our nation is the enduring dream of every immigrant who ever set foot on the shores and the millions are still struggling to be. This nation this idea called America was and always will be a new world. We have before us the opportunity to forage. For ourselves and for future generations. New world order Hello World for the little law you know the law of the jungle. Governs the conduct of. Nations. We're going to keep on trying to strengthen. The American family to make American families a lot more like that Walton and a lot less like that Simpson's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.