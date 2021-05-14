-
Now Playing: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist talks new gubernatorial run
-
Now Playing: Cheney ‘wouldn’t be surprised' if McCarthy was subpoenaed by Jan. 6 commission
-
Now Playing: Rep. Liz Cheney asks Republicans to speak out against ‘dangerous’ election lies
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting AOC
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Kinzinger on the future of the GOP and Trump's role
-
Now Playing: House GOP elects Rep. Elise Stefanik to party leadership
-
Now Playing: House GOP to choose replacement for Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership role
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 13, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 13, 2021
-
Now Playing: Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Health experts say fully vaccinated people can shed their masks
-
Now Playing: Sec. of State Antony Blinken says Israel has right to defend itself
-
Now Playing: GOP congressman urges Biden to work with Republicans on immigration
-
Now Playing: How the Biden administration aims to prevent future cyberattacks
-
Now Playing: Hearing on riot exposes partisan divisions
-
Now Playing: Biden comments on Colonial pipeline ransomware attack
-
Now Playing: Secretary of Homeland Security testifies before Senate committee
-
Now Playing: GOP prepares to replace Cheney in leadership role after being ousted
-
Now Playing: In Afghanistan, a woman’s ability to pursue education is at risk: Part 2