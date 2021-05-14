Transcript for ‘I do regret’ voting for Trump in 2020: Rep. Liz Cheney

Did you vote for Donald Trump and which one it did. We regret that vote. Look I think that the how could you not regret that vote given what's happened yeah I mean look. I was never gonna support Joseph Biden. And I do regret the vote. I think that it was a bill based on policy based on sort of substance in what I. No in terms of the kinds of policies he before they were good for the country. That that I yes I think it is fair to say Aaron that the. If the Republican Party nominates. Donald Trump and when he 24 could you stay in Republican Party that decides that he should be the nominee again. I will do everything that I can. To make sure he's not the nominee. And you know everything necessary to make sure that he never gets anywhere close to the Oval Office again. But would you remain in the party if you were the nominee I will not support him. And we'll do everything I can to make sure that doesn't happen.

