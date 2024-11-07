California fire moving dangerously fast amid rare red flag warning

Firefighters are facing extreme conditions as winds strengthen, says Ventura County Fire Dept. Captain Tony Hale.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live