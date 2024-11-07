Powerhouse roundtable breaks down Trump’s victory, what went wrong Harris

ABC News' political analysts analyze the red wave for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who underperformed compared to Joe Biden's success in 2020.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live