Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by quarter-point

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a quarter-point rate cut, setting the path for borrowing costs two days after the victory of President-Elect Donald Trump.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live