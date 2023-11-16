Rep. George Santos won't seek reelection

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., announced on X that he will not seek reelection in 2024 after the House Ethics Committee released a report outlining the 23 federal felony charges against the congressman.

November 16, 2023

