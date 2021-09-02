Rep. Jamie Raskin gets emotional during speech at impeachment trial

The lead House impeachment manager became emotional as he spoke during former President Donald Trump's trial.
0:51 | 02/09/21

Transcript for Rep. Jamie Raskin gets emotional during speech at impeachment trial
Senators this can not. The this can not be the future of America. We can not have president's inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government. In our institutions. Because they refused to accept the will of the people under the constitution and United States. Much less can we create a new January exception. In our precious beloved constitution. That prior generations have died for and fought for. So the corrupt presidents. Have several weeks to get away with whatever it is they wanted to. History does not support a January exception in any way so why would we invent one for the future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

