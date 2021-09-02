Transcript for Rep. Jamie Raskin gets emotional during speech at impeachment trial

Senators this can not. The this can not be the future of America. We can not have president's inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government. In our institutions. Because they refused to accept the will of the people under the constitution and United States. Much less can we create a new January exception. In our precious beloved constitution. That prior generations have died for and fought for. So the corrupt presidents. Have several weeks to get away with whatever it is they wanted to. History does not support a January exception in any way so why would we invent one for the future.

