Rep. Jennifer McClellan on Kamala Harris' momentum going into the DNC

McClellan, who is on the advisory board for the Harris campaign, addresses how she thinks the campaign can maintain the party's newfound momentum as the election draws closer.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live