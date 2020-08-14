Former Rep. Katie Hill: Female candidates ‘held to a higher standard’

More
The former Democratic congresswoman reflects on her resignation and double standards between men and women in politics in a discussion about her new book, “She Will Rise.”
9:37 | 08/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Rep. Katie Hill: Female candidates ‘held to a higher standard’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:37","description":"The former Democratic congresswoman reflects on her resignation and double standards between men and women in politics in a discussion about her new book, “She Will Rise.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72364819","title":"Former Rep. Katie Hill: Female candidates ‘held to a higher standard’","url":"/Politics/video/rep-katie-hill-female-candidates-held-higher-standard-72364819"}