Transcript for Rep. Keith Ellison denies allegations of abuse against former girlfriend

Democratic congressman Keith Ellison is denying allegations of domestic abuse as he faces a primary election tomorrow. Allison's accused of and to racking his ex girlfriend off a bed while yelling obscenities. The woman and her son say there's a tape of the incident Nelson insists there's no tape because he says it never happened. Allison is the deputy chairman of the DNC after six terms in congress he's now running for attorney general. Of Minnesota. A Republican running for the Florida legislature has been accused of lying about being a college graduates and even showing off a fake diploma. Melissa Howard posted a photo of her degree and then got an apology from a web site that questioned her educational background. Miami University of Ohio said Howard attended the school but never graduated and it's never even offered a marketing degree. As printed on the diploma. Did not agree knowing not only that but being deployed and she was wholly had a picture was was most likely to face the recent. Great inconsistency over diploma which led the university to conclude that and probably wasn't real. Howard's campaign cage appears to have. Been taken down and she hasn't commented on the allegations her campaign consultant says that her husband had a health crisis and she's now focusing on her family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.