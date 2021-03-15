President Biden deploys FEMA to southern border ABC News' Cecilia Vega reports from a border facility in Donna, Texas, where sources said a 25% surge in border crossings by unaccompanied minors has taken place.

Texas lawmaker: ‘Listen to the border communities’ Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, discusses his visit to a migrant detention facility on the southern border, which is seeing an influx of migrants, including unaccompanied minors.