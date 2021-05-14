Transcript for Rep. Liz Cheney asks Republicans to speak out against ‘dangerous’ election lies

So lease the Falk has now been elected to replace you in Republican leadership. She was enthusiastically. Supported by tall strong and she is repeated. All the he had said about election fraud a suspect in the wrong direction. You know I I think the issue really act is Donald Trump and it really is the party and whether we're going to be a party. It's based on the truth. I think we've seen consistently. Since the election certainly since January 6 and and in ways it's increased since January 6. President the former president's willingness to be very aggressive in his attacks on the democracy in on our electoral process and IE I think it's that important for us as a party and for those of us were elected officials and the party to stand against that. And where's that same about the party choosing somebody to replace you who was effectively chosen by Donald Trump. You know there is saying what he's been saying that was very lies you're talking I think it's dangerous. I think that that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel we have to recognize. What it means for the nation to have. Former president who has not conceded and Hugh continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function cannot do the will of the people. Exit sit cause that kind of questioning. About our process. I won't be part of that. And I think it's very important for Republicans who won't be part of that stand up and speak out.

