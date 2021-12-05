Rep. Liz Cheney ousted from GOP leadership

Republicans voted to remove the party’s highest-ranking woman after she repeatedly criticized former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and his attacks on the 2020 election results.
0:59 | 05/12/21

Transcript for Rep. Liz Cheney ousted from GOP leadership
A okay. We must go forward that based on trillion. We cannot vote. Embrace the big lie and embrace the constitution IA app will do you everything I can't to ensure. That the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office we have seen it danger. That he continues to provoke with his language that we have seen is lack of commitment and dedication of the constitution.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

