Transcript for Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask during vote on COVID-19

So we're back now with Republican congressman Nat gave seen here wearing a gas mask as the house passed a multi billion dollar funding bill to fight the corona virus outbreak. The house sergeant at arms eventually asked him to remove the mask in the chamber gates said. House floor is Petri dish as the virus spreads it is having more of an impact on life. Employers are taking new precautions airlines are cutting flights and stores are changing their policies. From airlines to coffee shops businesses are beginning to take drastic measures as a corona virus spreads. United Airlines is cutting domestic flights by 10% and international flights by 20% in April. And delta is now waiving all change fees for flights booked duty and of the month. If you plan to fly doctors recommend following federal travel restrictions and they warn don't rely on those masks that are flying off store shelves instead simply wash your hands well. And avoid touching your face. Ensuring that he touched anything done wash your hands again twenty seconds. Went so. Hansack advertisers also where. This series of photos going viral this morning showing the difference between washing your hands with a simple rinse and shake and a prolonged wash with soap. At stores across the country workers are scrambling to stock up on supplies prompting some to limit the number of certain products for customer. So if anybody that they're panicky because they can't get their hands on hand sanitized there. I mean you have soaked homes so its wash your hands and you'll be fine I don't know about bottled water and I don't see any reason why our water supplier would not to be working. Maybe a couple Kansas you just in case it to stay home a couple days you know if you're not feeling good Campbell Soup says it's increasing production to fill demand. As people stopped Paul canned goods. At Starbucks this morning environmentally conscious customers we'll have to lead the reusable mugs at home. After the company announced it's temporarily suspending the use of personal costs. As nations in warmer climates report cases such as Nigeria and Brazil doctors say it's still too early to determine if warmer temperatures this spring's. Will kill off the virus the virus has only been known to us for the last two months. In the last human corona virus that went global was stars in 2003. It ended as we got into the late spring. But we're not sure that was a seasonal thing or just result of of good public health that brought it to an end. And doctors say another tip to protect yourself get plenty of sleep and eat a healthy diet.

