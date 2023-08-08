Rep. Ruben Gallego pushes Biden on extreme heat response amid Arizona Senate campaign

With Arizona's primary election exactly one year away out from Sunday, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is calling on President Joe Biden to do more to address extreme heat.

August 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live