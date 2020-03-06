Rep. Steve King loses Iowa primary

More
The Iowa Republican, who was ostracized by his party after questioning why white nationalism was offensive, lost his primary to state Sen. Randy Feenstra on Tuesday.
0:29 | 06/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Steve King loses Iowa primary
Big upset in politics longtime Republican congressman Steve King has been defeated in his primary election the nine term Iowa congressman. Became an outcast in his old party after questioning the criticism of white supremacy. He was stripped of all committee assignments last year he lost a conservative state senator Randy. Being struck who will go up against Democrat JD Shelton. In at the general election Schultz and lost to king by just three points in twenty team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"The Iowa Republican, who was ostracized by his party after questioning why white nationalism was offensive, lost his primary to state Sen. Randy Feenstra on Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71044993","title":"Rep. Steve King loses Iowa primary","url":"/Politics/video/rep-steve-king-loses-iowa-primary-71044993"}