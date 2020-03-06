Transcript for Rep. Steve King loses Iowa primary

Big upset in politics longtime Republican congressman Steve King has been defeated in his primary election the nine term Iowa congressman. Became an outcast in his old party after questioning the criticism of white supremacy. He was stripped of all committee assignments last year he lost a conservative state senator Randy. Being struck who will go up against Democrat JD Shelton. In at the general election Schultz and lost to king by just three points in twenty team.

