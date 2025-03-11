Rep. Victoria Spartz: ‘Democrats need to stop playing politics’ to avoid shutdown

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) on the House GOP passing legislation to continue funding the government, and why Democrat support will be key for it to pass the Senate.

March 11, 2025

