Report: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed luxury trips

ABC News political director Devin Dwyer breaks down a report in ProPublica alleging that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips from GOP donor Harlan Crow without reporting them.

April 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live