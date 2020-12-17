Transcript for Representative raises drink to a bipartisan deal

And as lawmakers try to reach a deal on a corona virus relief package congressman Joseph Cunningham brought a little something extra to the floor to encourage his colleagues to come together. Our country's basis and serious issues right now. And our country to be much better serve the Democrats and Republicans come together. My grandfather always told me. That you get to about any problems he actually sit down with somebody and have a beer together for the betterment this country we have to come together. We had to sit down and listen to each other and maybe even have a beer. The spirit but partnership and cooperation. Padres this glass not colleagues both Democrats and Republicans. And I are dear to the set traps apparently did not want to oblige but the content of that. I'll drink to that you that guy is a leader that no question.

