Republican calls repercussions for supporting gun reform 'bad for our party'

ABC News' Trevor Ault spoke with former Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-NY, about the polarized politics of the gun debate and why Republicans who support gun reform risk repercussions in their own party.

April 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live