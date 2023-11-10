Rhode Island elects 1st Black congressman

ABC News Reports is joined by Congressman-elect Gabe Amo, D-RI, to discuss his decision to run, and what his legislative plans are in his district.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live