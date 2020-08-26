Transcript for RNC 2020: Night 2 key moments

The men and amount of net fifteen. Apple's media headlines we're attacks on the other side. Donuts jump is not and will not be useful lesson. Capacity and a half years have been on for that it. They're not alerts to be sky fell on act come. And fortunate. Diane to serve out Neeson as if there's me. After many of the experiences. A hat I don't know if I can explain how many people. I speak only me in my high. Each day. It's easy in times like this that he will look back and tap venture giant that took kindness and compassion. Strength. And determination. Be able to restore the promise. Of future. It's my father rebuild the mighty American military adding new jets aircraft carriers. Increased wages are credible many women in uniform at the moment president trump or special forces killed some that deadliest terrorist some planets. It gave the mighty Moab which dropped on insurgent camps. Is it the American took a stance he never be defeated by the enemy. By have a big job as Susan's husband and Nick's dad. Susan and nick are more sick and their freedoms more secure because president trump has put his America first vision into action. The may not have made him popular in every foreign capital but it's worked. President trump understands what my great fellow Kansan president Eisenhower said. For all that we cherish and justly desire for ourselves. For children the securing a peace is the first requisite. Indeed the primer constitutional function the national government is ensuring that your family and mine are safe. And enjoy the freedom to live to work to learn to worship as they choose. Delivering on this duty to keep a safe and our freedoms intact this president has let bold initiatives in nearly every corner of. The world I follow rain not because he needed the job but because he knew hardworking people across this great country were being left behind I'm John Peterson. Owner of a second generation metal fabrication business called three medals. Even stamping our products and services. Made in the USA. Since 19576. Years ago. We and gossip heavily and our business. Just have the greatest perception up here. Barack Obama and Joseph Biden's. Two career politicians. Who knew nothing about business. Couldn't get the government although far away and it put our business in a details yet. Many may not realize at the Wisconsin Badgers and the presence here three common qualities. This marks their top and their dependable. As a businessman. I can tell you that tolls qualities we we need in our country's leader and that's why we need to reelect dot OJ drop. I have to confess. I didn't support trump in 2016. Skeptical that he shared my conservative views I expected him to flip flop on this campaign promises as long as trump is president. Efficiency and was like monologue the voice I strongly support prison Trump's three election. I heard you can make judgment based on results and not rhetoric. If you believe in criminal justice reform. There is only one president stepped past the first step act giving people a second stands a chance at a life once again. And if he's believed. An expanding quality and affordable health care costs only present time my father signed the right to try into law. Favored nations clogs and other actions to lower drug prices and keep Americans from getting ripped off. President Charlton delivered the largest financial funding package ever to Indian Country. They billion dollars in cures act funding. Changing currency was a great start. And alleviating the devastating effects that the covic nineteen pandemic has inflicted on our Indian tribes. The president also provided 273. Million dollars to improve public safety and support victims of crime in a native American community. President trump gets things done when some in congress wanted to so called revenue neutral tax plan. Donald Trump and I work together to make sure that it was a true tax cut. I brought president trump an idea for better or less expensive health insurance coal association health plans. Donald Trump overturn years of red tape and bureaucrats. He made it happen. Look good on its feet but beat FC event is from hasn't. That there you like it or not you always know what he's seen them. And that is because he's and a ten feet there's beloved ex cons she needs. And wants to continue to make it back. I caught my very first felony conviction that sixteen years old and that type of behavior had led me into more more arrests didn't trouble until he's at 37 years old. I was arrested for a string of bank robberies. Two years ago I was honored to tell John ponder story of transformation. In the Rose Garden when the national day parade. Today I'm thrilled to welcome him back to the White House. John's life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption so now I'd like to invite John's wife Jamie to join us as. Great job I'm that you know that is. Eight full hard day America read yours is as we welcome five's absolutely incredible new members into our great. American family. Here now fellow citizens of the greatest nation. On the face of dodger. Congratulations. There's no higher honor and no greater privilege. And it's an honor for me to do your presence. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.