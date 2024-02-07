RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel discussed stepping down with Trump, sources say

In a statement to ABC News, RNC Spokesperson Keith Schipper says, “Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina.”

February 7, 2024

