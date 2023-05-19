Ron DeSantis to join presidential race

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discusses what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plans to run for president means for the growing roster of 2024 contenders.

May 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live