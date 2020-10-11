Transcript for Rough presidential transition ahead?

President elect Joseph Biden's transition team he says. They couldn't take legal action. If the agency that's tasked with aiding the processes the General Services Administration doesn't recognize buttons when there's a lot since they should recognize the winner of the election and then get to work helping them transition. The GSA traders and rides resources. Like access to classified information background investigations millions of dollars to the winners transition team but so far. Critics GSA administrator Emily Murphy who was appointed by president trump has not recognized Joseph Biden is the winner of the election and it's worth saying that. You know he's he's out in the electoral college and won the popular vote by at least five million bus course there are challenges and that's the president's ranch. Meanwhile president trump is refusing to accept those results his campaign is filing lawsuits challenging ballot counts without evidence. The Justice Department official in charge of elections has also resigned after the attorney general I authorize investigations into the election before those results are certified. The move is a reversal of longstanding policy. Also secretary of state Mike Pompeo was asked today whether the State Department will assist with a smooth transition. And here's a listen to what he said. Transition to a separate from administration. Great what we're ready. The world is watching what's taking place or we're gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete the B electors selected there's a process the constitution lays it out pretty clearly. Ego as secretary of state Mike Pompeo mentioning a second juncture there. Maybe joking about Renee may not be a Joseph Gibbs in his political director Rick Klein political analyst. A few doubted joining us out of here this out and Everett let me begin with the other you can both China and can you just explain how much. The turnaround in the vote it would take four Donald Trump to have a second term and what's going on here once you look at the scale and. Well everyone likes to talk about Florida 2000 this is not Florida 2000 and for a lot of reasons it's not even close colleagues Florida it was once seen in about 500 votes separating the candidates in this case it is four or five seats depending on the size Donald Trump would turn around. And at a minimum 101000 those in his own states upwards of fifty or 60000. Votes and. There hasn't been a shred of evidence introduced in the public domain or in court. I would suggest that there's any number of votes that are likely to be overturned. This has from the start Terry bean a political strategy not a legal strategy and even now a week after the election there is nothing in any courthouse in America. That would seriously undermine the vote counts that continue to proceed the state level Syrian people stop this is not the same. What oh I'm sorry Diane. That's a day. Not just curious to know what you may secretary Pompeo given what Rick just explain what do you make of these comments and they'll be an orderly transition to a second trumpet administration. Well my interest expenses. He was trying to be funny at a not funny time I mean that's that's all I can say I. I think Mike Pompeo is smarter not to know what Rick just said I mean this race is not even as close as it was where there's further distance between this race. Between Joseph Biden Donald Trump and there was between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton so. I think a number of senators. Are sort of playing this game right now they know deep in their hearts and Joseph Biden is gonna be president on January 20 Mike Pompeo who knows that bush my guess is most people in the White House knowing I'm because of the situation here won't play this out ash and as Rick said you know I was in the middle of the sort has stopped working for George W. Bush this isn't the same after that first official ballots were done it was less than a thousand votes better recounts turn George Bush he wasn't like there was mega fight in him fight over that report. Problems of fraud it was just a question of the what was the recount could yield. And I think Joseph Biden would be like Goldfein have a recount do it every one of these states I don't think they're gonna fighter recount DeLeon bowed so she I think everybody is sort of on an intense staved. They've been stressed the last four years I don't think the Republicans want a book the president in the middle of this emotional time. Everybody deep down knows what the answer is. Well I'll I wonder Maggie except for the millions of people put their faith in Donald Trump thought it was going he was gonna win are shocked it is now about being holed. By the leadership of the Republican Party by conservative media that the election has been stolen. And that may be a couple key game in Washington to protect Donald Trump's shouted fragile ego. But for a lot of people maybe it's eroding their confidence in the democracy to what are your sank. Oh well I'll. I think it's it's it's awful so what's been going on basically accusing curious states both Republican and Democrat around the country that they somehow partake. Part took in fraud the media perspective though there are a number of trump supporters around the country a country that buy into this. But I live in a town that voting for Donald drop. The flags are down. They're not running around with banners in their cars they've basically I've talked to a number of them they've basically concede that Joseph Biden is going to be president they're ready to move on and they want to know what my favorite cited Thanksgiving it's. Most trauma orders have already moved out. I'm just marking could bu T down on my breakdown bingo card over here this evening from consecutive. Rick and when you when you look at the possibilities of how this plays out you know we've heard from Joseph Biden just a little while ago rush essentially saying that so far in the president's refusal to concede doesn't affect much they're continuing with the transition. As planned regardless. What happens. If the president and the GSA continued to resist this at what point does it become a problem. Joseph Biden is the least panic Democrat in America right now he is cool that you come heard how will this stop and because he knows that the work of the transition is going to proceed she knows what it's like to be in the White House says he knows that they're preparing for this yes there are a lot of logistical issues on their a lot of financial issues. Surrounded but is he instead be nice Abby intelligence but one president at a time he can do the job starting January 20. He's very calm about it I thought it was self critical in that news conference or earlier today guys is that you had a president elect looking to turn down the temperature to dial it back. To talk again about reaching out to Republicans asked explicitly. You were these Republicans have been auditing interceptor election he just beat I think that there are relevant points say it's gonna we're gonna get there. He's making another point that procedurally we're not at a point where in what has to accept the election if they don't want to we haven't had certified results at a state. He has completed an order see in the process to work it work its way through. And so far the institutions are whole you have seen conducting their own elections and now doing their own talents on the court houses that are written each year any and all challenges. NB into the data will be certified winner and it will almost certainly almost positively be Joseph Biden she is certain of that fact and and he doesn't you'll need to pack. And when asked. What he'd say to president trump it control and he said I look forward to talking with Eunice trump was president and Matt Dowd. It's stuffing from in my mom's stuffing and Rick Klein thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.