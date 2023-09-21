Running mates: Apoorva Ramaswamy on her husband’s 2024 run

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sat down with the wife of GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to learn how the doctor and mother of three supports her husband on the campaign trail.

September 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live