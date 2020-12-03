Sanders still in the race despite major loss on ‘mini Tuesday’

More
As the Democratic primaries continue, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will continue his campaign to win the nomination for the Democratic Party in the 2020 election
3:26 | 03/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders still in the race despite major loss on ‘mini Tuesday’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:26","description":"As the Democratic primaries continue, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will continue his campaign to win the nomination for the Democratic Party in the 2020 election","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69546575","title":"Sanders still in the race despite major loss on ‘mini Tuesday’ ","url":"/Politics/video/sanders-race-major-loss-mini-tuesday-69546575"}