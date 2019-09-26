Transcript for Schiff: Trump’s Ukraine phone call is a ‘graphic betrayal’

If we do not defend the nation there is no constitution. But if we did not defend the constitution. There is no nation. Worth defending. Yesterday. We were presented with a most graphic evidence yet. That the president of the United States has betrayed his oath of office. Betrayed his oath to defend our national security. And betrayed his oath to defend our constitution. For yesterday we were presented with a record of a call between the president of the United States. And the presidents of Ukraine in which the president our president. Sacrificed our national security. And our constitution. For his personal political benefit. To Lansky begins by ingratiating himself. And he tries to enlist the support of the president. He expresses his interest in meeting with the president and says his country. Wants to acquire more weapons. From us to defend itself. And what is the president's response. Well it reads like a classic organized crime shakedown. Shorn of its rambling character and a not so many words this is. The essence of what the president communicates. We've been very good to your country very good no other country has done as much as we have but you know what. I don't see much reciprocity here. I hear what you want I have a favor I want from you though. And I'm gonna say this only seven times so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political pod and understand lots of it. On this and on that. I'm gonna put you in touch with people not just any people who want to put you in touch with attorney general the United States my attorney general bill Barr. This is. In some and character what the president was trying to communicate. With the president of Ukraine it would be funny if it wasn't such a graphic betrayal. Of the president's oath of office. But as it does represented a real betrayal there's nothing the president says here. That is an America's interest after all. It is instead the most consequential form a tragedy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.