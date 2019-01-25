Transcript for Schumer, Pelosi react to temporary end of shutdown

The longest shot down in American history. Will finally end today. The president has agreed. To our request. To open the government and then debate border security we expect the continuing resolution. To clear the senate and clear the house this afternoon and be signed by the president today and hopefully. It means a lesson learned. For the White House and for many of our Republican colleagues. Were pleased that we reach an agreement to reopen government. Now. To that we can have a discussion on how. To secure our borders and our caucus the beauty of it is in the mix. Always say when people say to me oh you're so good at organizing a caucus no I don't you fire caused our values unify us. Intuitive thing in the senate. And the fact is is better diversity. Is that strengthened differences them and so many different ways including differences of opinion. That's extent that I unity is our power. And that is what may be the president under estimate thank you everybody.

