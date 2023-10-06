Scramble for new House Speaker expected to end with highly anticipated vote

A new speaker of the House is expected to be selected before the weekend is over. This historic vote was set in motion by eight GOP congressmen, including Rep. Matt Rosendale.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live