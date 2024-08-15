Secret Service prepares bulletproof glass for Trump rallies: Sources

The Secret Service is making arrangements for former President Trump to resume outdoor campaign rallies by surrounding his podium with bulletproof glass, sources say.

August 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live