Secretary of Education Betsy Devos' $40 million yacht set adrift on Lake Huron

More
The SeaQuest, a 164-foot luxury yacht, was set adrift at the Huron Boat Basin, and sustained an estimated $5,000-$10,000 in damages.
0:43 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Secretary of Education Betsy Devos' $40 million yacht set adrift on Lake Huron

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56861642,"title":"Secretary of Education Betsy Devos' $40 million yacht set adrift on Lake Huron","duration":"0:43","description":"The SeaQuest, a 164-foot luxury yacht, was set adrift at the Huron Boat Basin, and sustained an estimated $5,000-$10,000 in damages.","url":"/Politics/video/secretary-education-betsy-devos-40-million-yacht-set-56861642","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.