Transcript for Sen. Amy Klobuchar ends presidential campaign

Has announced that she is suspending her campaign and I wanna get right to our deputy political director at ABC news Marie Alice parks was a little bit more on this that we were talking before we came on live. A bit of a surprise that she didn't wait for Super Tuesday and a surprise that she is saying she's definitely going to endorse Joseph Biden. Adding that's probably gonna end up being the biggest part of this announcement. It would take a step back but she did come in sixth in the last two contests really at the bottom of the pack. So even though she started out strong in Iowa had a surprising strong showing in New Hampshire she really just haven't been able to expand her base of support in the last two states. We know that she was running out of money and really just running out of time. But what's interesting here is her state of Minnesota was one of the fourteen states going on Super Tuesday and many people thought. Look if she can just hang in there and she could win her home state then she can you know stake her claim on something some kind of victory to collect delegates going moving forward. But does this indicate Mary Alice that there's really a lot of pressure behind the scenes to coalesce behind Joseph Biden after the big wins out. Carolina yeah I think absolutely it does there's more and more concern among Democrats that Tuesday was gonna look like an incredible fracturing of the party. Remember there's a very strict 15% threshold in all the states so the candidate does not meet 15% of the vote across a state or Andy congressional district. They can't qualify for delegates so that means that someone like the Bernie Sanders could really run up the score it all the other candidates took. 12% of the voter 13% of the vote. So I think that pressure is on right now for some these other candidates to get behind it Joseph Biden and really prop them up and helped get him over that threshold so he continues to collect on yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.