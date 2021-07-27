Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted

Former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in Oakland Monday afternoon, according to her representatives.
0:37 | 07/27/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted
Omer US senator Barbara Boxer is recovering from being attacked. Her office says the eight year old California Democrat was in Oakland when she was pushed in the back by an assailant. Who then stole her phone the suspect then jumped into a waiting car opened police are investigating an offering a 2000 dollar. Reward. Three people are dead after a business jet crash near California's Lake Tahoe. The twin engine plane went down in a wooded area and burst into flames while attempting to land at the Truckee Tahoe airport near the Nevada border. Three victims were the only people onboard no one on the ground was hurt and the FAA in the NTSB are investigating.

