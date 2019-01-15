Transcript for Sen. Gillibrand tells Colbert she's launching presidential exploratory committee

What has been a lot of speculation. As to why your here tonight tonight Smart point out everybody what could she possibly have to talk about she was here in November. I mean November take up the holidays you're basically here last week so I'm just curious. Do you have anything you would like to one counts. Gas. And what would that be madam. Compiling an exploratory committee has in the United States. I. Honor that you're here. Why do you want to be present in the United States. I'm going to run for president United States. Because as a young mom. I'm gonna fight for other people's kids as hard as I would fight for my own. Which is why I believe that health care should be a bright and a privilege. Better public schools for our kids could it shouldn't matter what lock. You grow up on. Who wants to work hard enough. Should be able to get whatever job training they need to earn their way to middle class but you are never going to accomplish any of these things if you don't take. I'm the systems of power that make all of that and possible which is taking on institutional racism. It's taking on the corruption and greed and Washington. The fashion in trend that write legislation in the dead of night. Behind oh. The Hampton compassion. The courage. And the fearless determination to get that done.

