Transcript for Sen. John McCain to discontinue brain cancer treatment, family says

A sad update on the health of US Senator John McCain his family. Released a statement just a short time ago saying he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. To offer joins us from lenders firm with the details him. McCain is 81 years old last summer he would announce he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. And the prognosis was serious since then McCain has been battling the disease at his ranch in Arizona in recent months. He seen a parade of visitors giving him well wishers including family members even former vice president Joseph Biden. A long time friend of the statement today but canes fan we said quote. With his usual strength of will he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our families immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all of his caregivers over the last year. His wife Cindy tweeting I love my husband with all of my heart god bless everyone who has care for my husband a long history. And his daughter naked who cohost the view tweeting thank you for all your continued support and prayers we could add a native. This far without Q we've given us strength to carry on. John McCain was a former navy aviator who adored five and a half years as a Prisoner of War. In Vietnam he was tortured his injuries extensive. And left him permanently incapable of raising his arms above his shoulders. A decade after this he ran for congress in 1987 he won a senate seat in than two decades later. He ran for president becoming the Republican nominee in 2008. But he lost to Barack Obama. He became the elder statesman of the Republican Party relishing his reputation as a political maverick. Last year his no vote tanked the Republicans push to dismantle Obama care. Despite his cancer fight Senator McCain still managed to star the documentary this year. And also reduce memoir he did he wrote I don't know how much longer I'll be here. But he added I want to talk to my fellow Americans. A little more defined.

