Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ends 2020 presidential campaign

The New York senator’s top issues were curbing sexual harassment and defending abortion rights.
0:17 | 08/29/19

The democratic presidential primary field is just a bit smaller now that Pearson Gillibrand is out of the race the senator from New York called it quits with a video posted on line. Her campaign's top issues were curbing sexual harassment and defending abortion rights but her message never really took cold in she struggled with fundraising.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

