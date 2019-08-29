Transcript for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ends 2020 presidential campaign

The democratic presidential primary field is just a bit smaller now that Pearson Gillibrand is out of the race the senator from New York called it quits with a video posted on line. Her campaign's top issues were curbing sexual harassment and defending abortion rights but her message never really took cold in she struggled with fundraising.

