-
Now Playing: Buybacks 'the biggest tool in your toolbox' on gun control: Gillibrand
-
Now Playing: Who is Kirsten Gillibrand?
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand comments on 'Clorox' jab made at President Trump
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ends 2020 presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: What's next for Democratic presidential candidates who make 3rd debate
-
Now Playing: Final day for 2020 Dem. presidential candidates to qualify for Houston debates
-
Now Playing: Trump signs emergency declaration for Puerto Rico, calls San Juan mayor 'incompetent'
-
Now Playing: Breaking: PM Boris Johnson to ask queen to suspend parliament
-
Now Playing: Trump wants FEMA money for immigration
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 28, 2019
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Bill Barr reportedly spends $30K on Trump hotel holiday party
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on Dem. Houston debates, student's visa revoked, Amazon fires, puppy mills
-
Now Playing: Sen. Elizabeth Warren ahead of Joe Biden in favorability poll
-
Now Playing: Outrage over incoming Harvard freshman from Lebanon is sent back, Visa revoked
-
Now Playing: Growing environmental crisis in the Amazon as fires are still ablaze
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The winnowing of the field begins
-
Now Playing: Trump wants to meet with Iranian president ‘under the right conditions’
-
Now Playing: Trump appears to soften stance on China, Iran
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 27, 2019
-
Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets standing ovation