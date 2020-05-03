Transcript for Sen. Schumer says he regrets comments about Supreme Court justices

Republican state legislatures are restricting a woman's right to choose so severely. As to make it nonexistent. And the courts are now likely to go along. Because senate Republicans. Have confirm nominees they believe will strip away a women's rights. And fundamentally. Change this country. Going so far. As to deny it duly elected president the right to pick. A Supreme Court justice. Republicans are afraid here in the senate. To confront this issue directly. So they try to accomplish through the courts. What they'd never accomplish in the court of public opinion. And they leave women. In the coal. So yes. I am angry. The women of America are angry and yes we will continue to fight. For a woman's right to choose. I will continue to fight. For the women of America. Now I should not have used the words are used yesterday. In come out the way I intended to. My point was that there would be political consequences. Political consequences. For president trump and senate Republicans. If the Supreme Court. With the newly confirmed justices. Stripped away a woman's right to choose. Of course I didn't intend. It to to suggest anything. Other than political and public opinion consequences for the Supreme Court. And it is a gross distortion. To imply otherwise. I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn't have used the words I did but in no way was making a threat. Never never would do such a thing. And leader McConnell knows that. And Republicans who were busy manufacturing. Outrage over these comments. Know that too.

