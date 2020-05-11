Transcript for Senate Democrat: Failure to flip Senate seats a ‘disappointment’

And for more now on the races in the post election congresswoman or senator Chris van Holland Democrat from Maryland thanks so much for joining us senator. Wednesday to do you since pollsters including our partners at 538 forecasts are that the Democrats would likely flip the senate this election. But wait a few seats still to be officially projected Democrats so far have only flipped one seat and lost one seat. What happened here. You're reporting earlier is when coach outs I do believe that Joseph Biden now will be present United States but there's no doubt the to a senate majority has narrowed considerably. It's very much and don't battle now. That is the disappointing news out of the night. Because. I believe we needed under senate majority democratic majority. In order to pass a robust agenda with the incoming. President Biden Harris administrations so. If we ended up being stuck with Mitch McConnell. Is the majority leader in the senate. It's going to be a much tougher slog. Vice President Biden today course set if you want answered. Reach across the I'll be there for all Americans I know he wants to do that commons tomorrow. Has been obstructionists in the past and we'll have to see if there's any change. There. In 2018 year of course ahead of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee when the Democrats face an unfavorable map and lost ground. What lessons that you city you learn from 2018 and how is Tony Tony different. Well in 2018 of course it was a mid term election hands that we know we we saw the house gain. Seats at that time in the senate races we had a dairy typical go out there were six Democrats up about the Republicans. So we think we held our losses to a minimum then. This year course we hope you did it be key because. The numbers reflected in many ways. That charity more opportunities there to pick Pepsi's and we see many of these close senate races some are still being counted. But clearly. We did 22 seats right we've slipped in Colorado and an error. Although we lost Alabama. Hands obviously that's been a disappointment because we hope to bigger seats in North Carolina Iowa. In Maine and those are just a few of the other races that denial and I expect that yes South Carolina. South Carolina another one of first Jamie Harrison renter a great campaign. So look I think. What do you know what he's race is very closely to determine. What the lessons learned are we saw that the presidential races. Were very tight in the states and in most states where all of the ones that we're talking about with the exception many. Donald Trump who and that. It helps Jerry. This the Republican senate candidates in these races. It appears the president gained some ground a selection of black and Latino men how do you explain that shift. Yeah look I think this story's been a little bit exaggerated especially when it comes to the black. Vote you know piece he's one of the arsenal shirt a black. Bob and when it comes to the last next. I know he'd made gains in the Miami days. Area as you know I give in the Cuban American population there that's been distinct. But that's another area it out to be. Fair because of the presence. Whole agenda. Has really in many ways didn't contrary to the idea of America as a country. That's what I mean per per immigrants SO. Well we'll have to look at I do think it's important overstate the case. Sure sure. And while I I would imagine that your hopeful how likely do you think they come January this new congress can avoid some of the the gridlock that we've seen in recent months. Well it does depend none on Mitch McConnell senator McConnell we remember the GM famously said. The same night that Barack Obama was elected president that is main objective. Which today President Obama a one term press. She fortunately did not succeed and achieving that goal by a she did struck from the very beginning and out was never. A partner to move the country forward. Joseph Biden only like. Mike Barack Obama before. Has said that he wants to be president for the entire country. Well see whether or Mitch McConnell is Willie and sue. You know participate in trying to move the country forward again. Past is prologue. We can expect that Mitch McConnell to simply being obstructionists. We saw that. With president Obama's judge's stand with president Obama's legislative and. As senator van Holland we thank you so much. Do your.

