-
Now Playing: Southern border crisis
-
Now Playing: Children cross the border alone as White House faces unprecedented crisis
-
Now Playing: Sen. Blumenthal: ‘Powerful political movement’ will lead to changed gun laws
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Boston’s 1st Black and 1st female mayor
-
Now Playing: North Korea reportedly launched ballistic missile tests
-
Now Playing: Vice President Harris tapped to stem migration flow to US
-
Now Playing: Duckworth drops White House ultimatum
-
Now Playing: 2-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe addresses lawmakers on the gender pay gap
-
Now Playing: Biden calls for stricter gun control legislation
-
Now Playing: New push for gun control
-
Now Playing: Biden, advocates renew calls for gun reform after Colorado shooting that killed 10
-
Now Playing: White House under fire, accused of not having a plan for border
-
Now Playing: Biden administration touts economic road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on gun violence
-
Now Playing: Mexico attempting to slow migration at Guatemala border
-
Now Playing: $3 trillion spending plan
-
Now Playing: Spring breakers flood into Miami, fueling COVID-19 concerns
-
Now Playing: How the Atlanta attacks may activate Asian Americans politically
-
Now Playing: Key case tests labor union and private property rights