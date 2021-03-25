Senate Dems move forward with voting rights bill

Senate Democrats began their march forward on a voting rights bill, convening a hearing on their "top priority" legislation despite Republican efforts to cast the bill as a Democratic power grab.
0:48 | 03/25/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate Dems move forward with voting rights bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

