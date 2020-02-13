Senate poised to pass resolution to curb Trump's war authority on Iran

The resolution on Thursday aimed to rein in President Trump’s ability to use military action against Iran without prior Congressional approval.
Transcript for Senate poised to pass resolution to curb Trump's war authority on Iran
The senate is expected to approve a bill today limiting president trumps authority to make. Take military action against. Eight Republican senators are joining Democrats to support the measure. It follows the recent US drone strike that killed a top. And without enough votes to override his veto the senate decision would be only symbolic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

