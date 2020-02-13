-
Now Playing: Senate poised to pass resolution to curb Trump's war authority on Iran
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden banks on better results in Nevada, South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Trump fires back after allegations of interference in Roger Stone case
-
Now Playing: What are the next steps for candidates after New Hampshire?
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg barnstorming Super Tuesday states before voters head to polls
-
Now Playing: US troops come under fire at Syrian checkpoint
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential race by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Trump spurs pardon talk in Roger Stone case
-
Now Playing: 3 candidates end presidential campaigns following New Hampshire primary
-
Now Playing: Trump thanks DOJ for Roger Stone decision
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders leading Democratic pack by a hair
-
Now Playing: Trump thanks DOJ for intervening in Roger Stone case
-
Now Playing: House to vote on removing Equal Rights Amendment deadline
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump touts accomplishments in 1st year of WGDP initiative
-
Now Playing: Firestorm over Roger Stone case as President Trump bashes prosecutors
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone prosecution team steps down
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary
-
Now Playing: Remaining candidates turn attention to Nevada, South Carolina