Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses Trump and Biden motorcade to the Capitol

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, who is chairing the congressional inaugural committee, called into ABC News after the ceremonies on Capitol Hill.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live