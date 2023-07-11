Senator faces backlash over ‘white nationalism’ comments

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien breaks down Alabama GOP Sen. Tuberville’s response to the criticism around his controversial comments about "white nationalism."

July 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live