In its news political director Rick Klein for more on this. So Rick let's begin now with Kevin McCarthy Republican leader in the house burglary says he says the commission would be duplicated. Other investigations are going and counterproductive may be an affair with law enforcement is ever a point thirty think how this commission work. There's no question that it would cover ground and others have looked at and are looking out whether that's criminal proceedings are the impeachment proceedings. Or it it did various congressional committees that are already charged are looking at the events around January 6. But there's it's good to voice I'd make one is Kevin McCarthy was involved. Through staffers and through eight and one of his close allies the the ranking member on the homeland security committee actually supports this belt. About the evolution of this of this commission there are some key points in terms of the makeup of the commission that Republicans very much wanted to be a part of and the commission would have. A broader purview than any of the existing investigations you heard Nancy Pelosi right there talk about the importance of this in the context of what we sell its 9/11 commission yes there were other prosecutions their other investigations. But only the 9/11 commission. Was able to connect all the dots bring everything together in a holistic way that made formal recommendations. To congress that's what the goal was was of this commission from the start and Kevin McCarthy knew that and it wasn't until yesterday DK announcer it's. Voiced some additional concerns it will be an interesting vote. This afternoon Terri because Republicans had basically have resigned themselves it is happening and he needs these different concessions happen Dave recognize that this. This was moving on and many of them are uncomfortable with the idea opposing it even know we now know that in McCarthy McConnell and president trump himself all think this is a bad idea. And and you resident country and turns to these national commissions after great events. In order to get a comprehensive understanding beyond law enforcement things that aren't crimes that are important in order to try to solve problems going forward let me bring in. Congressional correspondent. Rachel Scott and this is well Rachel you're on the ground there were what kind of battle over this. Should we expect in the senate now the Mitch McConnell has voiced his opposition to it. Voluntary for went online and some random hallway on Capitol Hill is because we're posing that question today to essentially the moderate senators. Writer Republican senators to see what they think about this commission in our eyes are on those Republicans who voted to convict former president Donald Trump in the second impeachment trial. To get any gauge about how they are feeling about this and so far most of them. Are on the fence about this commission some say they wanna see maybe stirring things change in those things do get change and meeting could come out and supported. Overall though this is about getting to the bottom of this and an overall Democrats while they are strongly support this that does face an uphill battle there in the senate this is something you're gonna any at least ten Republican senators. On board with and so you may have several who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump and may come around but that's not enough and now with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaking out against this saying that he opposes it is really unclear at this. Really stand a chance of getting through the senate. Now bring this not. Didn't seem controversial just a few months ago want to McCarthy's own deputies even helped negotiate the proposals so what changed. Well a couple of things changed one is that the Democrats actually deviant as some demands that Republicans thought would never happen. They agreed to have a 5050 split between democratic and Republican appointed members they agreed that dumped at any kind of subpoena issued would have to have bipartisan support they agreed to wrap up all of the work. Bonnie and under the statute by December 31 of this year Republicans are worried about a bleeding into next year frankly many Republicans never thought the Democrats would give all those points. So that's one thing the other thing that happened I think is Liz Cheney last week if that tangible example. President trumps influence over the House Republican Conference ivory it's important to note here that this commission almost certainly would want to talk to president trump. And it would want to talk to Kevin McCarthy. Our doors content can contradictory conflicting information out there about the conversations that McCarthy had with president trump. On January 6 itself one of McCarthy's colleagues said it to us in essence president trump told McCarthy. About the about the writers Adams in T sign that maybe there's just some people that are more upset about the election then you are Kevin he's never confirmed or denied directly to account. People want to hear from including Liz Cheney who thinks he should be subpoenaed so we've only seen president trumps influence grow in the Republican conference so that I think is the biggest factor that's that's driven a McCarthy now McConnell as well against this commission. Even though in case of McCarthy he was involved in its in its inception. And radio there are some conflicting accounts now of what actually happened on the sixth itself you were there. Covering the attack on the capital I know you spoken with members of congress to. About their experiences congressman Andrew Clyde and Georgia. Who is that helping to barricade the door to the senate chamber at one point usually downplayed the assault. As a quote normal tourist visits so. What are you hearing from members of congress about January 6 it now. Vs what they said jury in right after the attack that day. Yes it is how he's been really interesting Diane to seize sort of been narrative change about what happened here. On January 6 look after the insurrection after Resop violent mobs stormed the United States' capital some of them chanting to hang my depends. And going after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaving notes on her death as some have their feet up on her desk as well woman was shot and killed right there in the speaker's lobby we announcing some Republicans compared to a tour Sloc. Al we've even seen the change in tone from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy who right after the insurrection he came out and see he said that. Some beer some of the responsibility for what happened on January 6 and then he'd just a few days later changed his tone and he said. We didn't know whether or not a human believed trump provoked any of the mob that stormed the United States capitol. And even those who have spoken out your member Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell he gave. A very fierce and fiery speech after he voted to look quite the former president condemning him for his actions that he believed led to the January 6 insurrection. It's us against lately. And so there has been in the start division in the Republican Party many of them are focused on putting this behind them Kevin McCarthy said he doesn't want to re litigate the past here when he talked about. Congress and Liz Cheney and her remarks against the former president bud and Democrats say at the end of the day you have to get to the bottom of what happened here to prevent it from happening again and that is a legitimate fear I can also tell you just from talking to sources here. They're in the sense of not really having any friends across the idol anymore you have some here in congress. Who had been hesitant about co sponsoring bills with Republicans who voted till overturn the election so this is something. That is now deepening relationship is now affecting relationships for lawmakers here in congress which affects how many of these bipartisan bills are gonna get through. They're it would do their housing through the senate. You know Rick we really shouldn't be surprised. Should we I remember the night the Iraq the election. And the insurrection I should say the insurrection I was I was in the studio on on the air and I considered to have to have our colleague Jill why are we talking about a like it's over this is the beginning of something. About January 6 was the beginning of what would be years. Obvious struggle. All within not just a Republican Party but the nature of our democracy and and I wonder what does it say. Dead that the Republicans have rejected. This very traditional and the method of trying to get to the bottom of a very important national event wasn't tell us about Republicans and. Out where we're heading. Not a lot of good things Terry I mean look. I think also thought after January 6 that he was so clear what had happened that. That the idea of a commission gets the bottom of the was sort of a no brainer maybe even extraneous but all you need to do. It is listen to some of the testimony that racial reference style and Diane reference from last week. When you had members of congress who were outright saying that this was like Taurus or maybe this was left wing agitators are we do we really know there are some supporters. This would be witnessed this and still they said this and they thought this. I hate says the president trumps influence is is his biggest ever and that's on a personality basis. Now policy basis and in terms of the weighted he has manipulated. And I'll write misled and lied about facts about the election about the about the events of January 6. That is the identity now of the Republican Party and the idea of of bipartisanship seems like a distant thought right now and I detected. Terry a bit of a threat there from Nancy Pelosi that he is saying it we're gonna get to the truth one way or the other she did mention that she's got the power as speaker of the house Democrats could do. Commission of sorts on their own just the select committee like giving Ghazi the committee that the Republicans in panel very famously during the Obama years and part of that to tarnish Hillary Clinton we were learned. And she still has that in her back pocket she's trying to to play this out knowing there will be some Republicans who defect from president trump and Kevin McCarthy today but the facts of the matter are that Republicans can block this almost certainly in the senate. And that is not a good statement about the ability to come together just answer questions much less to address. Energy mentioned the fact that house Republicans just recently ousted congress and and Liz Cheney. From party leadership over her criticism of former president trump and his election claims so. Isn't this vote a loyalty test of sorts for Republicans. No question and that's a big media more pure loyalty test then then the vote last week for Liz Cheney for a couple reasons one that was behind closed doors. Two with no recorded vote we don't even know what the numbers war and three rural lot of reasons that a Republican might want to rid themselves of Liz Cheney maybe they. Didn't like the fact he wasn't loyal to trump maybe it isn't like her baby no like the fact that she was saying was she was saying publicly. This is pretty direct you've got in this instance. An agreement that was negotiated with Republican input it's still supported by a Republican ranking member of the problem solving the solvers caucus a bipartisan group of centrist has come out in favor of this. As well who's against it while it's McCarthy its strong. It's these police that the Republican whip its its house leadership that is aligned itself almost exactly with president trump and there are a lot of members of congress I think who secretly would like to. I'm not have this as an issue but now or our conflict did because they see the policy choice ahead of them in terms of this commission. And what it's make up would be and they see the imperative with the debut political imperative. With president trump out there are agitating on the outside so I think this is actually a pretty important vote in some ways a more consequential vote even in the want to oust Cheney last week. You know ray jaws as Rick just said that the Republicans didn't seem to want to take yes for an answer. And they kept making demands are there and the Democrats kept kept granting them that it would be. Split down a evenly down the middle no appointments by the democratic president subpoena power would be shared not controlled by the majority. So but Kevin McCarthy Republican leader he says. Ed that this commission on the insurrection on Jay on January 6 should be review of political violence. In American cities last summer amid racial justice protests over. You know does that make that move likely to go anywhere what what kind of scope to the Republicans want to or is this just really a poison pill to kill it will go well. Republicans are fearing that this is perhaps. Possibly can interfere with the mid term election that this may be dragged out past the end of the year and and may ultimately affect. Their chances at taking back the house are taking back the senate we know that from sources but. Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans have also been clear that they really what it's abroad and the scope on this they wanted to include. An investigation into black lives natter into anti fat and Democrats push back against that they said the seem to be solely focused on getting to the bottom of what happened here. On January 6 in the capital insurrection that you can't clouded when all of these other things and that really focusing on the incident where many of them were running of their wives of as a matter of fact. And still incidents dating there's still people out there are suspects that are out there to have not been arrested the FBI just released video or video today and so this is going to be a key concern as it moves over to this and it and whether or not these amendments are going to change whether or not we could see things altered in the bill my guess here is that Democrats for not gonna budge. On the scope of this they want to be directed. Solely at the January 6 commission I mean solely at the January 6 insurrection. And what is most notable about this period you talk about Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is that Republicans negotiated this package as well representative John Tyco who had McCarthy's blessing to go about these negotiations to work out a bipartisan deal he was in the room. And Democrats pick it up a lot of weight room here on what they wanted to compromise with Republicans that the end of the day. McCartney came out along with Steve's police along with minority leader Mitch McConnell and their posts in this. And Rick Klein and Rachel sky think you know us thank. You.

