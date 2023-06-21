Special counsel John Durham testifies on Capitol Hill on Russia investigation

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders explains more about special counsel Durham’s testimony, accusing both the Department of Justice and the FBI of becoming "political weapons.”

June 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live